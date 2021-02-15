The breaking ground ceremony for a small business usually means building upon the site’s historic foundation to create a new venture, along with its charismatic identity.
The contemporary drive-thru coffee joint, ‘Dosage,’ 349 S. 6th St. shares a high-octane connection to Sunnyside’s past while driving its full-flavored brand forward.
“When we broke ground, we didn’t know there was actually a lot of cement that had to be taken out underground. So, we didn’t know if we were going to be able to build or not,” business owner Laura Pineda explained during an interview on Monday, Feb. 8.
Located at the downtown corner of Sixth St. and Decatur Ave., underground concrete remnants of an old Shell service station were unearthed shortly after the start of construction had to be removed and the ground tested for soil contamination.
“We can honestly say, we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel now and it’s really exciting,” the 43-year-old entrepreneur expressed.
Final building inspections are expected to take place within the week. She remains optimistic in her plans to hold a soft opening on Feb. 25 or 26, and grand opening a week later.
Pineda described the two-year project as a journey of unforeseen challenges and mixed bag of emotions.
“It’s a very different feeling for me. We’re like excited. We’re nervous. It’s just a whole different emotion, but I guess for the most part, we’re very excited to bring very unique and brisk flavored drinks to the valley.”
Her enthusiasm was shifted into gear when she and a couple of coworkers from Sunnyside WorkForce found the property while cruising around town.
They saw an empty lot next door to a men’s barber shop and decided to inquire within about any information of how to contact the owner, she said.
The entrepreneur learned the property was owned by Mischelle Booth, the daughter of F. Bruce and Jerrydean Mercer, who were prominent and civic-minded residents.
“She is a very sweet lady and invited us out to her home. We sat down and talked business and it all worked out,” Pineda acknowledged.
The businesswoman is also a case manager at Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic (YVFWC). The 23-year employee works with youth ages 16 to 24 in the program called YouthBuild.
Add the mother of three to her corporate resume as well; Yazmin, 23, Daizy, 20, and Luciano Jr., 14. They have been involved from the onset and contributed their unwavering support through the extensive process, she indicated.
“Ever since I was small, I always knew I wanted to someday open up my own business,” Pineda voiced. As her aspirations and kids grew, the importance for wanting to leave something her kids could build upon intensified.
“I never knew what I wanted to pursue until my daughters both landed barista jobs and were very passionate with working with the communities, making connections, as well as being able to use their creativity.”
Her daughters will be on staff after discovering their calling in making coffee.
One such stroke of creativity was coming up with the name of her stand, Dosage.
“When picking the name of our coffee shop, we knew we wanted something short, catchy and straight to the point. When you go to a coffee shop, you get a dosage of your preferred drink, hence the name Dosage!”
Not one to shy away from hard work, the credit is all due to her father. “I’ll always live by a saying my apa told me. ‘El sol sale para todos.’ This translates to ‘The sun comes out for everyone.’”
Pineda explained the meaning meant one must work hard to get what they want and nothing in life is free.
The family coffee and specialty drink, drive-thru station will soon be crafting their modern brand of refueling beverages, featuring the preferred Dosage in every cup.
The menu selection for kids and adults includes a wide variety of refreshments from regular to specialty drinks including: Red Bull, coffee, bubble tea, refreshers, milkshakes and smoothies, along with an assortment of pastries.
Following a similar road as her parents, Pineda looks to build upon the hardworking foundation while establishing the Dosage brand experience as a preferred destination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.