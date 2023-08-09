Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dog Days of Summer 🐾
Our Dog Days of Summer subscription offer is here to keep you up-to-date with our community. For just $25, you'll enjoy a full year of both print delivery and unlimited digital access, ensuring you're always in the loop about the latest happenings in our vibrant community. But remember, this deal expires on Friday, September 15, 2023.
Current print subscribers receive full access to our digital e-edition and online content. Enjoying our latest issue is as easy as signing up for a free user account and connecting with your Account Number and Last Name!
Your Account Number can be found on your renewal notice.
Esmeralda Chavez-Anderson PMHNP, is stepping into a new role at the Sunnyside Astria Hospital after receiving her post-graduated certification in the psychiatry field.
Until recently, Anderson provided primary care to patients at the Astria Health Center in Union Gap as a Nurse Practitioner.
Anderson received her psychiatric certification to become a Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP), from Frontier Nursing University in Versailles, KY. To become certified as a PMHND Anderson needed to complete her bachelor’s and master’s degree after becoming a registered nurse.
Anderson will work as the new behavioral health provider for Sunnyside Astria, her services will include diagnosing and treating mental health needs, providing therapy and prescribing medication for patients with mental health disorders, providing physical and psychosocial assessment, emergency psychiatric care and treatment effectiveness evaluations.
Through her new position Anderson will be able to provide her services to patients aged 10 and up for conditions that include anxiety, bipolar disorder, depression, OCD, PTSD, ADHD, schizophrenia and more. She began seeing patients in this capacity at the Sunnyside Astria Health Center on June 19.
Submit your news
We're always interested in hearing about what's happening in our community. Let us know what's going on!
“I love working in the Yakima Valley. I am passionate about providing care that values the individual needs of the patient, encourages culturally sensitive and holistic care, and promotes well-being by utilizing evidence-based care delivery,” Anderson said.
Ms. Chavez-Anderson has over 13 years of nursing experience, has been a family nurse practitioner (FNP) previously for Astria Health and is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
“At Astria Health, we encourage our staff to continue to grow and expand their skills, and to focus on ways that they feel they make a significant impact on their patients. We are happy to see Ms. Chavez-Anderson continuing her education and moving to a role where she feels she can impact the community in the most positive manner”, said Brian Gibbons, Astria Health President and Chief Executive Officer.
Esmeralda Chavez-Anderson is now accepting new patients at Astria Health Center in Sunnyside at 2201 East Edison. To schedule an appointment the Sunnyside Astria hospital can be contacted at 509-831-7250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
All comments must follow our Community Guidelines. No attacks on story authors, subjects, or other users. No racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or other forms of intolerance. No profanity. Keep comments on topic. Comments may be subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.