First Choice Lube and Oil has opened

First Choice Lube and Oil held their soft opening on Friday, July 8.
Owner Jason Erie started looking for a place at the start of the year after his former employer sold all locations of Grease Heads Lube and Oil in December of 2021.
He remembered the Sunnyside location after his former employer looked at it six years ago with plans for expansion before deciding to open a shop in Selah which Erie managed for six years.
Erie noticed that all the places in Sunnyside required appointments in order to get an oil change and wanted to open a shop where people within the valley could go without needing one.
“I thought this area would be excellent for having a first come first serve kind of place for oil changes no appointment needed, you just pull in for fifteen minutes, and you’re done” Erie stated
First Choice is currently open, though finishing touches are still being done. Erie also plans to hire a third employee this coming week.
First Choice Lube and Oil and is located at 303 East Lincoln Avenue and is opened Monday thru Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.