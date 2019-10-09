7 Degrees Floral

Celebrating the ribbon cutting at 7 Degrees Floral were, from left to right, Sunnyside Mayor Julia Hart, Royal Majesty National Community Service Queen Audrina Campos, Miss Cinco de Mayo Princess Jazmin Gonzalez, Miss Cinco de Mayo Yuliana Correa, shop worker Venus Rodriguez, 7 Degrees Floral owner Jaimie Manus, shop employee Maggie Najera, Miss Sunnyside Abigael Marquez, Miss Sunnyside Princesses Kadience Porter, MacKenzi Evans and Hellen Palma.

 Evalani Ramos photo

SUNNYSIDE — Jaimie Manus has decided that 614 Decatur Avenue is the right location for her business – 7 Degrees Floral.

She recently relocated her floral shop from the corner of the corner of South Sixth Street and Decatur into the 614 Decatur space.

“We have our studio in back and the sales floor is in front,” the floral designer explained.

Manus, who lives in Prosser, opened her first flower design studio in 2010 in Prosser.

“I still maintain a studio in my home,” she admitted, saying her brick and mortar store is now at her Decatur spot.

Noting she does a lot of her business online and via messenger, Manus provides free delivery within city limits of Sunnyside and Prosser.

Committed to keeping her hours flexible, Manus is also on Facebook and maintains a website.

“Some people still like to drop in and view the different designs, but a lot of my customers simply call me up with orders,” she added.

