SUNNYSIDE — Jaimie Manus has decided that 614 Decatur Avenue is the right location for her business – 7 Degrees Floral.
She recently relocated her floral shop from the corner of the corner of South Sixth Street and Decatur into the 614 Decatur space.
“We have our studio in back and the sales floor is in front,” the floral designer explained.
Manus, who lives in Prosser, opened her first flower design studio in 2010 in Prosser.
“I still maintain a studio in my home,” she admitted, saying her brick and mortar store is now at her Decatur spot.
Noting she does a lot of her business online and via messenger, Manus provides free delivery within city limits of Sunnyside and Prosser.
Committed to keeping her hours flexible, Manus is also on Facebook and maintains a website.
“Some people still like to drop in and view the different designs, but a lot of my customers simply call me up with orders,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.