After over 20 years of business Harold’s Repair and Rental has a new Name.
Jim Grubenhoff, previous owner of Harold’s Repair, sold the business in January after deciding it was time to retire. The business was then sold to Ronnie Robinson who had been working at Harold’s Repair since 2010, where he learned to repair lawn equipment and help customers.
“There is a lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes that I didn’t have to do before with Jim here. It’s a lot more work but I’m getting it handled,” Robison said. “It’s something new every day.”
Ron’s Repair and Rentals is located on South Sixth Street and can be contacted at 509-837-4042.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
