GRANGER — Thanks to the State Department of Commerce, the city streets will be brighter in several public areas, announced city clerk/treasurer Alice Koerner.
City Hall learned last week it has been awarded $145,000 to install a 50 kilowatt ground-based solar array at the city’s water pump No. 1 and $38,847 for various energy efficiency projects.
The efficiency fund will be used to install LED lighting at the wastewater treatment plant, city hall, police department, library/museum and fire departments.
The energy grant will be also be used to install a new heat pump at the city shop, Koerner explained.
The energy improvement project dollars will also be used to make other improvements on the motor at Well No. 1, she added.
She said Mayor Jose Trevino received word of the grant award May 31.
“We’ll be sitting at the table to see what our next step will be,” Koerner commented.
