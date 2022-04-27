Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it will be opening a new store in Sunnyside at 2010 Yakima Valley Highway. The store is expected to open this summer, with an official opening date yet to be announced.
Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Sunnyside area.
“We’ve been looking to open a location in Sunnyside for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Sunnyside area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”
The store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including Sales and Logistic Supervisors, Senior Associates, Sales Associates, and seasonal opportunities as well.
Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Sunnyside, WA”
