Heartlinks uses $60K from Yakima County ARPA grant to expand grief services

GRANDVIEW — Heartlinks will use the $60,000 recently awarded by the Board of Yakima County Commissioners through the Yakima County American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) to provide more no-cost grief support services to the community.
The ARPA was signed into law on March 11, 2021, and included $65.1 billion in direct aid to all counties in the United States. Yakima County was allocated ARPA funds totaling approximately $48.8 million to aid in the COVID-19 pandemic response and economic recovery. Heartlinks’ application was one of 61 fully or partially funded projects in Yakima County.
“It was a very difficult decision,” said Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde when asked why Heartlinks was chosen as a recipient. “The Heartlinks request was modest and fulfilled a critical need in the South Yakima County”.
“As someone who worked in a local hospital for several years,” he said, “I know when someone may be approaching the end of their life it can be very challenging for both the individual and their family. It’s good to involve them with people and organizations like Heartlinks, who understand how to deal with these difficult times.”
Heartlinks will use the ARPA funds to increase family recovery through grief support services.
“We are prepared to offer expanded grief programming to support mental health services throughout the Yakima community,” said Shelby Moore, Heartlinks executive director. “It is challenging to work through grief and move forward with life after losing someone we love. Heartlinks seeks to build a robust grief support program to meet the needs of the Yakima County area that is still impacted by COVID-19.”
In addition to supporting the salaries of its two part-time grief support specialists, Heartlinks will use the $60K grant to fund the following programs available at no-cost to attendees; additional grief support groups, development of a new Blooming Hearts children’s grief program, community education workshops, advanced care planning seminars and free monthly grief-support e-newsletter.
Heartlinks hosts five free, monthly grief support groups throughout Benton and Yakima counties. Free individual grief counseling and family support services are also available to the community, whether or not the decedent was served by Heartlinks.
If you are struggling to cope with grief from the loss of a loved one, contact Heartlinks at 509-837-1676.
