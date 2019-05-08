SUNNYSIDE — Karen Ramirez has been working with the local Home Care Services agency for the past two years.
“I was already excited to be promoted to be the new office manager,” she said.
Now, Ramirez is even more excited to be moving into a space more than three times the size of the current Home Care Services 532 E. Edison Ave. office.
The staff and care givers will be moving into new offices in the former Banner Bank at East Edison Avenue and South Ninth Street on May 13, Ramirez said.
“We plan to have an open house in mid-June to show off the new space,” she said.
Ramirez said Home Care Services offers vulnerable adults and children in-home care services, which includes help with day-to-day living, transportation for medical appointments and grocery shopping.
Her boss, Grant Baynes, is the executive director of Senior Life Resources. He said the agency has been operating in the Central Washington since the early 1970s.
“In the Tri-Cities, we offer Meal on Wheels services in addition to home care services. In Yakima County, senior meals are handled by People for People,” he explained.
Baynes said the agency’s mission is to keep people in their homes, as long as possible, with whatever outside assistance they may need.
Ramirez said the new location gives staff and clients more parking and additional room to create care plans, “… two things we didn’t have in our old offices,” she noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.