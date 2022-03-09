HopTown Wood-Fired Pizza will be opening its second location in downtown Sunnyside at 400 S. Sixth St. in the Spring of 2023.
The appetizing pizza palace will bring variety to Sunnyside with its unique spin of hand-tossed, wood-fired pizza, something that has yet to be done in Sunnyside.
Its first location in Donald, near Wapato, cooks with local ingredients and offers over 16 different varieties of beer on tap looking to offer the same type of food and beer in Sunnyside.
HopTown has built its reputation around the valley, as well as around the state with its numerous awards such as being voted No. 1 best pizza by 1889 Washington’s Magazine while also being mentioned in Craft Beer and Brewing Magazine’s Beercation article.
They use a unique type of cooking method. “We sprinkle a little bit of cascade hops on top of every pizza. This adds a savory aroma to every bite. It is something that adds more deliciousness rather than specific taste.” According to Carrie Wright, co-owner of HopTown.
Not only will you be able to step into HopTown’s brand new environment, but they will be bringing the environment to you with catering services in and around Sunnyside for special occasions.
HopTown’s new location is in its early stages of development. The layout will garner the attention of locals and beyond. “The interior and exterior will be gorgeous. With professional architects, the Port of Sunnyside’s fabulous team, and our branding, the look and feel of the HopTown Wood-Fired Pizza in Sunnyside will be an instant attraction,” said Wright.
Entertainment is also to be offered while customers enjoy their food. With a variety of events planned to be scheduled, Hoptown is looking to get busy and leave a staple in the community.
