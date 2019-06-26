SUNNYSIDE — For a while, a dark hole was all that was left of Casey Huber’s Allstate Insurance office, located across from the Post Office.
But by August, a new office, laid out to better suit Huber’s staff and customers will be open.
In the meantime, Huber and crew are working from space in the Bell and Bridges CPAs office at 714 E. Edison Ave., just a few doors down the street.
“We have customers calling, wondering where we went,” Huber noted.
“We’re still doing business,” he stressed.
Huber said the building, built in the 1950s, was once a dentist office. Huber said it was never laid out well for the agency’s purposes.
He has worked at that location for 23 years and purchased the agency from Dan Angotti in 2008.
“I finally decided to give the building a makeover,” he remarked, adding he sees the renovation as an investment in downtown Sunnyside.
“I love this location,” Huber stressed.
He said the new offices will have a clean, open design with the addition of a staff break room, a private office and new waiting area.
