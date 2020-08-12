SUNNYSIDE — Over a year has gone by and the process of working with the City’s Office of Community Development has not yielded much progress in the establishment of restaurant dining and outside patio food service, business owners Michelle and Jesse Flores Jr. turned to council members to vent their frustrations and to request help with the gristly code compliance process.
One of the councilmembers they reached out to was Deputy Mayor Ron Stremler who was an electrical contractor for years. “I said this at the city workshop meeting (on Monday, August 3) this has been going on for months and it’s still not resolved. They’re still arguing over fiddley little things. It’s been nonstop.”
Jesse’s Smokken Hot Meatz has been a slow start up business which has evolved from their catering enterprise three years ago to a brick and mortar establishment in 2019.
Located at 520 South Fifth Street, the couple’s shared dream has been moving forward with a goal to make their restaurant grow by working closely with the property owner, county and city building inspectors to bring the facility up to code.
The old building has been numerous businesses in the past from a meat market, car dealership and a takeout taco business, Flores noted. The kitchen was in place and that was a main reason the couple decided to move in. “The hood system is all new. We just brought the kitchen up to code.”
Those efforts have been subject to an ever-changing draft of plans and everywhere they turned for assistance from the city, “We were getting shut down. So, we had to go above,” Flores explained.
He said the plan for the outdoor canopy would be in preserving their barbecue essence, along with the wood fencing which outlines the perimeter where custom made picnic tables are placed. The fence is there as part of the liquor license process which is in its last phase of the board’s review.
“It should be coming together but hopefully, these plans that we have being made by an architect and engineer, the city has an agreement that they will work with them” Jesse Flores Jr. said while describing the barbecue eatery’s outdoor seating plan.
“Eventually, if everything goes well, we will have both out outdoor and indoor dining.”
