Local employees recognized

Two Banner Bank employees have been selected to receive the Banner’s Best award. This award represents the highest level of recognition within the company and celebrates Banner’s top performing employees.
Candy Fernandez and Alejandra Munoz received their awards for surpassing their individual professional goals, demonstrating excellence within their respective professions and consistently delivering outstanding service to the Bank’s clients, communities and their colleagues.
Fernandez is a small business consultant at the Sunnyside branch with Munoz working as a banker.
“Our Banner’s Best recipients are an excellent representation of the impressive talent we have here at Banner,” said Mark Grescovich, Banner Bank President and CEO. “Their exemplary contributions are at the foundation of why Newsweek named us on of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America this year.”
Less than four percent of all Banner employees receive this award and recipients are selected by members of executive leadership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.