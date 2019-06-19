SUNNYSIDE — Even as home gardens are beginning to offer suggestions of fresh produce, Maria Dominguez of Rossy Produce is flush with tomatoes, green beans and watermelon.
Her fresh items, many of which were started in her lower valley greenhouses, are beginning to ripen at faster rate thanks to the Yakima Valley sun. Her fields are also bursting as the summer season gets under way.
The bins at her South First Street stand are filling up with Rainier cherries and cantaloupe, in addition to watermelon.
“We should be getting in the fresh apricots and more cherries, along with green beans, this week,” Dominguez predicted.
She also has a good supply of fresh zucchinis and pickling cucumbers, as well as fresh eating cucumbers.
Shoppers drop by daily to see what’s new at her stand.
“We’ve been open a month,” she commented, stating asparagus was her first cash crop.
“That season is finished now,” she added.
“But there is still so much fresh produce to be had,” Dominguez smiled.
Rossy Produce is typically open through November, selling winter squash and, of course, pumpkins.
