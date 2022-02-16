No Rhyme or Reason Country Flea Market is taking vendor applications for two flea markets this Spring.
The first market will be at the Grandview Country Park April 22 and 23.
The second is scheduled for May 13 and 14 during the Zillah Community Days at Stewart Park.
10x10, 10x20, and RV spots available. If you would like to be a vendor at these flea markets please email shelleigh77@hotmail.com or call 509-314-5181.
