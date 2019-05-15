SUNNYSIDE — Anyone who’s purchased clothing for a formal event at Fashion Corner, needing alterations, can probably say they are familiar with local seamstress Veronica Madrigal.
The longtime seamstress has been making adjustments to ensure dresses, suits and tuxedos fit properly for the past 11 years.
However, the clothing had to be purchased at the store at which Madrigal was housed because of an agreement she had there.
Now, she’s branching out on her own and has opened the doors at 222 S. Sixth Street, offering alterations for anyone needing them.
Calling her new business Corset House, Madrigal said she keeps busy with formal fashions like quinceañera, wedding and prom dresses.
Last week, she had several last-minute appointments for boys needing their suit pants taken in, as well as the young ladies with gowns in need of a nip and tuck.
The store at which she used to work still sends its customers, but having her own shop allows her to offer her services to a broader customer base, Madrigal said as she worked on a wedding gown.
Madrigal found her calling while living in Mexico. She studied two years to become a seamstress, and when she moved to Sunnyside, worked directly with the in-house seamstress at the local formal store.
After about a year, that seamstress left, and Madrigal was the lone seamstress for approximately seven years.
“I got help after having my second baby,” she said, noting Andrea Pineda joined her and was a saving grace, allowing time for Madrigal to spend time with her growing family.
“I enjoy helping people,” she said.
Madrigal finds it exciting to transform a gown from one that is too large into one that fits and compliments a customer.
Although her new location’s exterior hasn’t yet been given a facelift and signage, she is hard at work and hopes to have the façade completed in about a month.
Madrigal also has plans to expand her business to include sales of quinceañera and formal dresses for little girls.
The business is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
For appointments, call 509-515-1006.
