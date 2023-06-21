Mike Farmer to retire after 50 years of service

Mike and Linda Farmer stand in front of the doors of Bob’s Auto Clinic. Mike Farmer is retiring from the auto shop business after 50 years of ownership.

Over the last 50 years, one might have said, “I’m going to take my car in to see Mike at Bob’s,” when facing car troubles.

