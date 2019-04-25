GRANGER — One of the city’s leading employers has had to lay off employees due to the increase in the state’s minimum wage.
Yakima Bait Co. has maintained about 20 percent of its manufacturing capacity at its Granger facility, keeping jobs on U.S. soil, National Accounts Manager Pam Burton disclosed in a press release.
That differs from many competitors, who produce their products “off shore.”
“Rising healthcare costs and mandated labor rate increases have made some aspects of our Granger facility unprofitable recently,” the release said.
The company has been streamlining its dual manufacturing capability between its Baja, Calif. and Granger facilities.
With Washington’s minimum wages increasing to $12, as compared to the federal minimum wage of $7.25, the company has had to incorporate new technology and “lean-manufacturing techniques to offset these rising costs, but the time has come to reduce production staff and streamline our production,” Burton said.
Some of the production employees laid off have worked at the facility between 20 and 40 years, she said.
“Continuing to deliver orders complete and on time is important to the long term success of Yakima Bait,” Burton said.
The Granger facility was largely responsible for building out-of-stock items.
The goal is to restructure some portions of the manufacturing capability at the location to improve the company’s long-term success as a leading fishing lure manufacturer, Burton said.
Corporate offices, the distribution center, warehouse, research and development department, as well as assembly of components will continue at the facility, she said.
