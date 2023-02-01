‘Mission Impawsible’ aims to help local nonprofit animal rescues

ZILLAH — Ruby Magdalena Vineyards, 855 Gilbert Rd., is kicking off their cutting-edge campaign “Mission Impawsible” in conjunction with the release of their new Neuter & Spay Rosé.
Yakima County Animal Control experts estimate that there are at least 41,000 stray animals in the Valley. Winery owners Marty and Ryan Johnson have pledged to contribute half of the purchase price of the Neuter & Spay Rosé to the Yakima Humane Society Spay & Neuter Clinic for use by local non-profit rescues to help alleviate pet overpopulation.
The Johnson’s inspiration for Mission Impawsible began with “Bob Cat,” a stray kitten they rescued in 2010 after he had been traumatized by neighborhood dogs.
After a trip to the vet for evaluation, immunization and neuter, Bob began his journey of becoming the first working vineyard cat at Ruby Magdalena Vineyards, as well as a beloved part of the Johnson family.
As time went on, more stray cats entered the workforce there. The Johnsons soon realized that there is a greater need for more spay and neuter funding. They developed a plan to help do their part in working toward a solution. Thus, was born the idea for Neuter & Spay Rosé.
Even with continued red tape and through months of setbacks that have kept the Johnson’s from opening the Ruby Magdalena Vineyards’ tasting room, this project has remained a priority, and now it’s become a reality.
Beginning February 1, the winery will be offering “My Furry Valentine” “two-fur” offers. Customers may choose either two bottles of Spay & Neuter Rosé for $20 (retail $32), or one bottle of Spay & Neuter Rosé and one bottle of Tempranillo for $40 (retail $54).
