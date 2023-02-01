‘Mission Impawsible’ aims to help local nonprofit animal rescues

Beginning February 1, Ruby Magdalena Vineyards will be offering “My Furry Valentine” “two-fur” offers. Customers may choose either two bottles of Spay & Neuter Rosé for $20 (retail $32), or one bottle of Spay & Neuter Rosé and one bottle of Tempranillo for $40 (retail $54).

ZILLAH — Ruby Magdalena Vineyards, 855 Gilbert Rd., is kicking off their cutting-edge campaign “Mission Impawsible” in conjunction with the release of their new Neuter & Spay Rosé.

Yakima County Animal Control experts estimate that there are at least 41,000 stray animals in the Valley. Winery owners Marty and Ryan Johnson have pledged to contribute half of the purchase price of the Neuter & Spay Rosé to the Yakima Humane Society Spay & Neuter Clinic for use by local non-profit rescues to help alleviate pet overpopulation.

