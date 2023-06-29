 Skip to main content
MultiCare announces to reduce workforce to address financial losses

Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital joins MultiCare Health System

MultiCare Health System completed the acquisition of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and its associated clinics on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, according to a release from MultiCare Health System.

TACOMA — MultiCare Health System will lay off 229 employees, or about 1 percent of the its 23,000 staff members, including about two dozen leaders, in an ongoing effort to reduce the health system’s expenses, according to a press release send on Thursday, June 29.

