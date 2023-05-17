Nest + Flow wins third place in Enterprise Challenge

GRANDVIEW — The 2023 Enterprise Challenge held by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and Yakima County Development Association has come to an end and winners were announced on Tuesday, May 9.
GRANDVIEW — The 2023 Enterprise Challenge held by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and Yakima County Development Association has come to an end and winners were announced on Tuesday, May 9.
Throughout the competition, business owners were able to benefit from training, mentorship, business plan assistance, analysis, and learn long-term strategies to grow a successful business.
After contestants delivered a final presentation of their business plans at the Business Development Center in Cle Elum, Grandview’s own Nest + Flow Handmade Goods claimed the third-place prize of $2,500.
“It’s been a lot of work and I’ve learned a lot. ,” said MaryBeth Zins, owner of Nest + Flow Handmade Goods. “I’m so proud of my third-place finish and am grateful for the support I received along the way.”
Nest + Flow Handmade Goods specializes in handmade, nontoxic candles “to invite peace, relaxation, and style into your home.” Nest + Flow was created by Zins in 2021 as a meditative hobby that grew into a “creative obsession” and eventually became a small business.
Candles are made with 100% soy wax and toxin-free fragrance oils. “As a tribute to my mom, who died of cancer when I was 20, I choose oils specifically free of chemicals known to cause cancer as my way to honor her memory,” Zins said.
The Enterprise Challenge has been an annual competition since 2010 and is open to all small businesses in Yakima and Kittitas Counties that have been open for no more than two years.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
