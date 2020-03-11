GRANDVIEW — The public will have an opportunity to tour Bleyhl Co-op’s new high-efficiency, large capacity fertilizer production plant Monday, March 16 from 12- 2 p.m. at 940 E. Wine Country Road.
The new state-of-the-art, 6,400-ton facility is fully equipped with separate shipping and receiving towers, an automated blending system, and with a 12-bin capacity that allows for a variety of products to be blended to grower specifications.
Construction on the facility began in May.
