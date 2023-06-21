GRANDVIEW — A new business featuring women’s apparel of all sizes will be opening its doors this Friday, June 23 at 900 W Wine Country Road Suite B.
New Grandview business to open Friday, June 23
Cute Curvy Chely’s Boutique among recipients of small business grant
