SUNNYSIDE — When Manny Saurez was looking for someone to fix the broken screen on his wife’s iPhone, he called his friend Wilnelia Gabino of Sunnyside.
After about 30 minutes, the phone was outfitted with a new screen and a business dream was born.
“I’d been doing repairs from my kitchen table for a while,” the petite Gabino admitted.
“But I never charged anything for the service,” she added.
“So, when Manny offered me $20, I was surprised,” she reminisced.
“He wouldn’t take no for an answer,” she noted.
“I gave her the tools and the $20 and told her to start a business,” commented Saurez, who was on hand to congratulate Gabino and her husband Brian Gabino at the grand opening of “iRepair” at 449 S. Sixth St.
Monday, the couple invited family and friends to celebrate the opening of their new shop, which will specialize in fixing iPhone and Android phone screens.
“We’ll also work on software systems, which is Wilnelia’s area of expertise,” added Brian.
“We will also be working on computers and tablets,” Brian explained further. He’s the computer guy in the couple’s joint business venture.
“We saw a need in the Lower Valley for quality repair work,” he explained.
“You could go to Yakima or Tri-Cities, but it’s a long drive and pretty expensive,” she added.
Brian, 35, and Wilnelia, 32, are self-taught when it comes to most electronic repairs.
“We grew up with this technology,” he explained.
She is taking classes to expand her knowledge of systems.
“We had been working from home on repairs, for some time,” he commented,
“On our kitchen table,” she added. “We outgrew that and needed a store front, so here we are.”
