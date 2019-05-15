SUNNYSIDE — Beginning in March, things started changing at the local McDonald’s Restaurant, when construction workers were first seen tearing up parking space and landscape.
Now three months later, a brand-new playroom and expanded dining room are attracting customers.
Even the new landscaping, complete with a waterfall have attracted attention.
Sandra Sanchez, the local general manager at the Yakima Valley Highway eatery, said the customers have responded to the changes with a lot of compliments.
“Our families really like that there are now restrooms in the playroom,” she commented, adding that it also has more toys and games, as well as seating for families.
The drive-through also was included in the remodel, with two windows open for food pickup.
Sanchez, who has been the general manager for 15 years, said this is the second remodel she has gone through at the Sunnyside Store.
“I started in the old building in 2004 as a crew member,” she explained.
Currently the store employs 100 staff from crew members to shift leaders and managers.
