Sunnyside landmark and restaurant, Bob’s Drive-In, will be under new management and ownership as of March 1.
The previous owners, Mary and Bob Van De Graaf, have been running Bob’s for the last twelve years and are ready to hand the reigns over in order to focus on managing three other businesses.
The Van De Graff’s were grateful to run a piece of Sunnyside history. “We appreciate all the support people have given us through the years,” said Mary Van De Graaf, owner of Vibrant Health Food and Vitamin and two different Mill Creek Natural Foods locations.
The new owners, Brittan Moore and Joe Tovar have been running their first successful business, TJ’s Refrigeration Heating and Air, and are ready to take on their second with new changes coming to Bob’s Drive-In. “We’re really excited about the new transition. We want Bob’s to be something everyone remembers,” said Moore.
Their grand re-opening will take place around late April to early May where they will invite community members to come and celebrate the changes that are soon to happen.
Part of the changes include menu items that will be devoted to the local police and fire department as well as our veterans, where part of the proceeds will go to their individual causes.
Bob’s Drive-In will also be serving breakfast every morning as part of their take-over, something they hadn’t offered before.
With new menu items and new owners come new renovations as they plan to remodel the lobby and preserve Sunnyside’s landmark. The renovations also include painting to be done inside and outside of Bob’s with a planned mural to be decorated on the outside of the building.
With vibrant new changes coming to Bob’s Drive-In and with a new look and the same great taste, it is no doubt that this piece of Sunnyside history is here to stay.
