PROSSER — Prosser Pharmacy on Chardonnay Avenue in Prosser is now open for business. The two person Staff Pharmacist Eddin Loulou and Pharmacy Tech, Jennifer Johnson, are ready to serve the citizens in need of drug prescription services.
The new, privately-owned pharmacy, whose store front had been ready since June of this year, had the community wondering about the opening date. No more wondering – the business’s first day ready to serve, was Monday, Sept. 30.
The pharmacy’s owner, Dinesh Gajjala, doing business as Shiva, LLC, of Omak, also owns and operates the Omak Pharmacy, saw a need for another dispensary when it was learned ShopKo, the second pharmacy in Prosser, would be a part of the 2019 national closure.
Prosser Pharmacy is full service. One of the key services offered is the daily, Monday through Friday delivery service in Prosser and the once a week delivery service to Benton City, Grandview, Mabton and Sunnyside. There is no charge for the delivery service.
The Pharmacy has over the counter medicaments available and will soon offer a line of cards and gifts. For travelers going abroad, the pharmacy will soon offer a Travel Pharmacy. According to Loulou, travelers needing a specific set of shots to travel specific countries, can contact him. He will research what shots are needed, and will order those in, and provide the shots in the pharmacy – a one stop service.
Johnson, the pharmacy tech will be a familiar face to many, as the former lead Shopko pharmacy tech.
The Prosser Pharmacy is open Mon.-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Sundays and is located at 354 Chardonnay Avenue, Suite 5. The telephone number is 509-788-0123 or check out their Facebook page.
