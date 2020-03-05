PROSSER — With 52 years of wine grape growing experience in the Yakima Valley, Airfield Estates Winery has announced the Grand Opening of a new tasting room at the Vancouver Waterfront on March 7.
The new tasting room located on the ground floor of the RiverWest building of the Vancouver Waterfront has a farmhouse styling reflecting Airfield Estates’ rich history in both agriculture and aviation.
The Airfield Estates’ farm in the Yakima Valley once hosted World War II pilot training in which over 500 pilots learned how to fly. H. Lloyd Miller, great-grandfather of current owner and Marketing director, Lori Stevens, devoted his life to establishing the Roza Irrigation District in the Yakima Valley.
His son, Donald Miller, planted Cabernet Sauvignon, Riesling, and Gewurtztraminer in 1968 establishing the Airfield Estate vineyard. Michael Lloyd Miller followed in his father’s footsteps by nurturing the vineyard into 830 acres of wine grapes that are now used in the estate production and other producers in Washington State.
Stevens comments “We are thrilled with the tasting room and the experience we are going to be able to offer our customers and club members.” She added, “We are excited to meet our neighbors and become a part of this vibrant community.”
The tasting room will be open on March 7 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a live musical performance by singer/songwriter Ron Larson.
