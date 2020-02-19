SUNNYSIDE — The Washington Economic Development Association presented Ostrom Mushroom Farms, with its “Economic Development Project of the Year - Business Retention” award in ceremonies held in Olympia at the association winter conference held Feb. 5 and 6.
Representing the company was Ostrom Mushroom Farms CEO David Knudsen, Sunnyside City Manager Martin Casey, and Port of Sunnyside Executive Director Jay Hester.
The company and the governmental agencies worked together to bring Ostrom to Sunnyside, now providing 80 jobs locally, said Casey, adding the community is benefiting with the continued growth of the Lacey-based company , which began to Sunnyside in 2018.
The company had looked at both sites in Oregon and Central Washington before settling on Port of Sunnyside location on Mid Vale Road.
“This award celebrates the successful creation or completion of a creative, economically significant, and/or model project in a community or region, according to the association’s website.
The project could be one that has retained jobs, was particularly difficult to achieve, was extraordinarily competitive, had multiple partners or contributed to community well-being.
Currently, the Sunnyside operation, with 12 grow rooms completed and operational, is expected to have 24 grow rooms operational by April at its Midvale Road location, with an expectation to have 200 working at the site by the end of the year, commended Casey.
The company began relocating to the Port of Sunnyside site in 2018.
Also earning WEDA honors was the Prosser Recruitment Retention and Expansion Committee for business recruitment. This award celebrates the successful creation or completion of a creative, economically significant, and/or model project in a community or region. Factors that may influence the selection include the extent of the economic impact this project has on the community, the development of partnerships, innovation, originality, whether the project or program can be duplicated as a “best practice,” and whether the project or program appears to be cost-effective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.