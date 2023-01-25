Dr. David Carl

Dr. David Carl

PROSSER — Prosser Memorial Health has announced Dr. David Carl will be taking over as new Chief of Staff effective January 2023.

Dr. Carl, MD, currently leads Benton City Clinic’s Pediatrics department and previously held the position of Vice Chief of Staff. He is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics, among many other professional certifications and associations, according to a release from Prosser Memorial Health.

