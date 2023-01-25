PROSSER — Prosser Memorial Health has announced Dr. David Carl will be taking over as new Chief of Staff effective January 2023.
Dr. Carl, MD, currently leads Benton City Clinic’s Pediatrics department and previously held the position of Vice Chief of Staff. He is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics, among many other professional certifications and associations, according to a release from Prosser Memorial Health.
“I am excited for the opportunity to lead Prosser Memorial Health during the time of growth,” said Dr. Carl. “As always, our focus is on our patients and delivering high quality, affordable healthcare to our community.”
Outgoing Chief of Staff, Dr. Jared Clifford, Podiatric surgeon at Prosser’s Orthopedic Center, held the two-year position from 2021 to 2023. Grandview Clinic provider Dr. Jose Santa-Cruz, MD, will serve as the new Vice Chief of Staff.
For more information, contact Chief Communications Officer Shannon Hitchcock in Prosser Memorial Health’s Community Relations office at 509-786-6601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.