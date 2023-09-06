GRANDVIEW — Robert Ozuna of Grandview was recently appointed to the Supporting Investments in Economic Development (SEID) Board by the Yakima County Commissioners.
The SIED Board is responsible for awarding grants and loans to finance public infrastructure, access roads and water extensions to support economic development by private investment and job creation. Since 1999, Yakima County’s SIED has invested over $50 million in 125 projects resulting in over 2,150 new jobs.
“Ozuna will be an exceptional leader from the Lower Valley and the Grandview City Council in promoting Economic Development for all of Yakima County,” said Mayor Mendoza “We are fortunate to have one of our own from the community representing us on this most important economic development board.”
According to a press release, Ozuna has private business, public service, economic development experience and education, making him an ideal candidate for the position. “He has 15 years of experience as a CEO/President of his corporation and 15 years in public service in non-profits, state agencies and serving on numerous community committees,” the release said.
“I am humble and honored to be appointed by the Yakima County Commissioners to serve in this most important capacity,” Ozuna said. “The work of this board aligns with my interests and skills in promoting economic development.”
As a Grandview City Council member, Ozuna led the city’s effort in developing the ARPA Small Business Grant Program, which helped provide 62 small businesses with $386,000 to recover from the pandemic. He also helped develop a grant program for attracting new businesses.
In this last year, the Yakima County SIED Board awarded the city $766,000 for the new Truck Plaza, Hotel and Restaurants creating new jobs in Grandview, as well as $259,050 towards a new roundabout at the intersection of McCreadie and Wine Country Roads.
