SUNNYSIDE — As a small business owner Yovany Guerrero of El Real Furniture was happy to learn the city has extended the deadline for businesses seeking COVID-19 business grants through Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m.
“We’re closed for three months during the COVID shut-down and it really hurt us,” the furniture store owner said.
Guerrero is one of more than 80 local business owners who are seeking applications for the city’s Coronavirus Relief Funds for Local Governments Small Business Grants, Yakima County Development Association Director of Investor relations Monica Caoile said Friday.
Caoile and three YCDA associates had appointments with local businesses at Sunnyside Community Center offering help with the online grant applications.
“It’s been and is still hard and we are barely now getting back to a sense of normal,” Guerrero said.
“I’m grateful for their help in filling out the applications,” Guerrero added.
Each successful application can receive up to $5000 of the $250,000 the city has received in coronavirus relief funds, City Manager Martin Casey said.
The grant applications are available on the city website: ci.sunnyside.wa.gov.us.
The YCDA is assisting the city in administering the application process, Casey announced.
“The grants are for small businessowners needing assistance and there is no repayment requirements,” Casey said.
Businesses grants will be used for expenses such as business rent/mortgage, business utilities, business insurance, and other operating expenses that were incurred on or after March 27, 2020.
Businessowners will need to submit their business license with the application.
Caoile said her staff will be at the community center again on Oct. 13, and 16 from 1-4 p.m. Business owners can receive in-person assistance at the YCDA offices, 10 N. 9th St., Yakima.
Those applicants who have questions or needs help completing the application, can call ACDA staff at 509-575-1140, she added.
