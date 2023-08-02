The Sunnyside Sun’s Business Spotlight is a Q&A column designed to highlight local business owners in the Lower Yakima Valley area who contribute in their own way to the betterment of the community.
This week, we are excited to highlight Arasele Prieto, owner of Cute Curvy Chely’s Boutique, a clothing shop with a recently opened location in Grandview.
How long have you been in business? Three years online, and just recently opened my first store front location in Grandview on June 30, 2023.
Tell us about your business. What do you do and how? The mission of my business is to focus on bringing trendy clothing styles in a wide range of sizes. As a plus size girl myself, I know how hard it is to find cute clothing in my size. I love to share the cute styles I wear myself. I love to assist customers in choosing an outfit either for special occasions, birthday parties, or just a casual outing outfit.
Talk about when and why you decided to start your own business. I initially started by doing Facebook livestreams selling clothing out of my closet back in 2018-2019. I had family, friends, and followers always recommending me to start selling new clothing, since they loved my clothing styles. My family & friends convinced me to just go for it! I started my business June 2020, while working full time with the correction’s mental health team inside the county jail. The rest is history.
What are the biggest rewards of what you do? The biggest reward of what I do is getting so much positive feedback. Having customers often reaching out through social media, emails, or text messages to tell me how they loved every piece they have purchased from my boutique. Most importantly the photos I received from customers wearing their purchases. Brings tears to my eyes to this day!
What have been some of your biggest learning experiences in running a business? My biggest learning experience in running a business was to trust the process. Remembering to keep going when you take a loss, when you feel unmotivated, or when things do not go as planned. I learned so much throughout my journey these past years. I decided to create a series of videos on YouTube to help future entrepreneurs with tips and share my own personal story to inspire others to keep thriving for more.
Where do you see your business in five years? In five years, I see myself opening more shops around the Yakima valley or surrounding areas. My goal is to expand Cute Curvy Chely’s Boutique team by adding additional services to my establishment. My goal is to be one stop for it all: from shopping for a cute outfit to getting your lashes or nails done at the same location. With the support of my community, I can see it happening really soon!
What makes your business stand out? What makes my business stand out is the range of sizes I offer. I Initially created my own store floor plan to make it look like you are walking into a walk-in closet. I encourage everyone to stop by. Come check it out for yourself. I have also added a flower wall as a staple piece in my boutique. Where all my shoppers can take pictures and tag us on their socials.
What do you like to do outside of business hours? If I am not prepping for new arrivals or working at my full-time job, in my free time I love to be outdoors hiking, swimming, or going on road trips. Most importantly, spending quality time with my family.
Where can potential new customers find you online? My website is cutecurvychelysboutique.com. We’re also on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. My entrepreneur advice series is on YouTube by searching “Arasele Prieto.”
