Business Spotlight: Meet Denise Rosas

The Sunnyside Sun’s Business Spotlight is a Q&A column designed to highlight local business owners in the Lower Yakima Valley area who contribute in their own way to the betterment of the community.
This week, we are excited to highlight Denise Rosas, owner and founder of Pawfect Dog Grooming , a local business catering to the hair care and style of your canine friends.
Where is your business located? 904 S 9th Street in Sunnyside.
How long have you been in business? I’ve been in business for almost 2 years now.
Can you describe your business? What do you do and how? I’m a dog groomer, I beautify the community’s pups by giving them a complete hair makeover and giving the dogs a relaxing spa experience.
Tell us about when and why you decided to start your own business. When I graduated high school I knew that any career I chose was going to be working with animals. My mother and I used to be volunteers for animal shelters and I absolutely loved spending time with dogs; they filled my heart with so much joy. Originally I wanted to be a veterinarian, but needed more animal experience so I decided one day to take on a job with a pet groomer who was willing to teach me. I’m completely grateful for that opportunity because I truly found my true passion. Working for other groomers was fun, but I was never able to express myself in haircuts and I wasn’t able to build amazing bonds with fur-clients. I decided to open a dog grooming shop at 19 years old with the little savings I had after grooming for friends and family.
What are the biggest rewards of what you do? The best reward is parents reactions after haircuts. Making pups happier and healthier, spending time and building bonds, as well as gaining trust from furry companions, and not to mention the unlimited licks.
What have been some of your biggest learning experiences in running a business? So many! How to start a business was one, as well as maintaining a business successfully. Changing my employee mind set to a being a full time business owner and all the responsibility it comes with.
Where do you see your business in five years? I see my business growing by expanding my shop with employees and Pawfect having different locations around the Yakima Valley.
What makes your business stand out? Pawfect is very fun and welcoming! We accept any furbaby whether they be big or small, from pit bulls to chihuahuas. In a recent survey clients loved how happy dogs are after services, the different styles of grooming and the loving environment, enough to grab the attention and get visits of dogs from locations such as Seattle to Texas.
What do you like to do outside of business hours? Outside of work I love hanging out with my four dogs and taking them for walks. I love spending time with family & volunteering at our local animal shelters.
Where can potential new clients find you online? pawfect-dog-grooming.square.site; and on Instagram @Pawfect.Dog.Grooming
