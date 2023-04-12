The Sunnyside Sun’s Business Spotlight is a weekly Q&A column designed to highlight local business owners in the Lower Yakima Valley area who contribute in their own way to the betterment of the community.
This week, we are excited to highlight Ray Castro-Escobar, owner and founder of A Castro-Escobar Project, a local home décor business offering farmhouse-style aesthetic.
Where is your business located? Sunnyside, Washington
How long have you been in business? Two, almost three years.
Can you describe your business? What do you do and how? We sell home décor products including personalized wood signs, decorative live plants, and clothing. We offer a farmhouse-style rustic aesthetic with country living style for every corner of your home or office.
Tell us about when and why you decided to start your own business. I have always enjoyed creating repurposed, refinished items into home décor, thus it became evident to create a business out of my love for all things rustic and repurposed.
What are the biggest rewards of what you do? My biggest reward is seeing my products entering people personal spaces, creating personalized products that fit their style but without loosing mine with every product.
What have been some of your biggest learning experiences in running a business? That I don’t know what I’m doing, but it has been such a fun process learning and growing through it.
Where do you see your business in five years? In 5 years I see my Business in a storefront store i want to create a space possibly a collaborative store front that represents my town and my style. A place where everyone can come see, feel and love my products .
What makes your business stand out? I think what stands out for my Business the most is that it solely represents our town, our hardworking people, our farm lands and our style of living, having products that are relevant and meaningful.
What do you like to do outside of business hours? I'm obsessed with hiking. I love to be outdoors leave and go on a random hike in the mountains, Washington has some of of the most beautiful trails ever, go explore!
Where can potential new clients find you online? On Instagram @acastroescobarproject.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
