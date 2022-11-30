BELLINGHAM — The Washington Newspaper Publishers Association (WNPA) held their hundred and thirty-fifth annual conference from Friday Oct. 7 to Sunday, Oct. 9 with their 2022 Better Newspaper Contest award ceremony taking place on Oct. 8.
Three current Sunnyside Sun staffers were recognized for their work during Saturday night’s award ceremony.
Current General Manager Job Wise; Media Director Ileana Martinez; and Photographer Andrew Hamil are among the winners in the 2022 Better Newspaper Contest.
The 2022 Better Newspaper contest covered works by newspapers all over Washington from April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022.
Sunnyside Sun earned a total of twelve awards with Hamil sweeping one category and being awarded the coveted broom.
Wise was able to obtain three awards during the ceremony. He placed first in the ad campaign category for “L Bar Ranch Beef”, first in the breaking news story category with “Fire at Nutrien forces evacuation” and first in the breaking news photo category for “Slaying the dragon”.
Martinez was able to obtain three awards. She placed second and third for the use of small spaces category for “Inspire Development Center” and “Tami Graham Massage” and was able to get first along with Hamil in the Photo Essay category for “Christmas in Sunnyside”.
Hamil was able to obtain five awards as well as the joint award he won with Martinez. Hamil placed first, second and third in the color sports action category earing a sweep for “Benitiez Victory at Mat Classic”, “Prosser Mustang Lay’lee Dixon goes for a layup” and “Greyhound girls’ fall to Prosser” and first and second place in the color feature photo category for “All treats, no tricks” and “Off the wall”.
Sunnyside Sun was also able to obtain third place in General Excellence which has not been achieved by the local newspaper since 1998.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.