GRANDVIEW — Since its completion in June 2018, the Henningsen Cold Storage has stood tall on the Grandview Port District horizon.
Inside the behemoth building is even more impressive than the outside.
State-of-the-art forklifts, complete with cameras, dash about moving cold products from refrigerator trailers from any of the six loading docks to more than 20,000 pallet positions in the cold room. Pallets are stacked up to 42 feet tall storage racks lining the 98 Stover Road building.
The giant is the second of its kind in Central Washington, according to Chad Freeman, the company’s director of Corporate Development. A similar facility is located in Richland.
Freeman was in Grandview on June 20, the anniversary of the building’s official opening, to explain to Yakima County Development Association members the workings and value of the high-tech cold storage facility for “…growers located all over the Northwest.”
“Currently, our growers are sending us blueberries, but as the harvest advances, especially during heavy harvest months of July and August, we can expect to be working two shifts a day,” he added.
Freeman said the Grandview location gives the facility room to grow as needed, in addition to having easy access to market.
YCDA members and Grandview Port District members took a walking tour of the building getting a firsthand look at the use of computerized management inventory in the new facility.
Grandview is one of nine Henningsen Cold Storage facilities in the Northwest.
