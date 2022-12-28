TOPPENISH — Astria Health announced the need to go on Emergency Divert for Labor and Delivery patients as of 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 at their Toppenish Hospital. Once the last patient is discharged, the unit will close permanently.
In a media release issued on December 14, Astria Toppenish Hospital (ATH) stated that it would no longer offer labor and delivery services in Toppenish, effective January 14, 2023, at midnight.
Astria Health and ATH leaders stated to staff that the health of their patients and their loved ones remain their priority. Due to the loss of contract staff, Astria is no longer able to staff the unit, though they do have adequate staffing to care for current patients.
“We have notified our community health partners and physicians,” said Brian Gibbons, Astria Health President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “It is important for laboring mothers-to-be to know that they can safely deliver at Astria Sunnyside Hospital, Yakima Memorial Hospital, or the hospital of their choosing.”
The labor and delivery staffing at Astria Toppenish Hospital is a mix of permanent and traveler/contracted labor nursing staff.
“We appreciate and are grateful for the work of the Family Maternity Center in Toppenish and the dedication and loyalty of our obstetrics staff, leadership and team members,” said Gibbons.
