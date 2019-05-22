SUNNYSIDE — Trus-Way, located on South Hill Road, is under new ownership and is now Parr Lumber.
The new company purchased the manufacturing facility April 22, and the approximately 30 employees there will continue to build truss systems, former Trus-Way owner Mark Smith said.
“I stayed on as director of manufacturing,” he said.
There have been upgrades on the property, Smith said, noting “We have more upgrades we’ll be making over time.”
The company manufactures truss systems for roofs and flooring to be used in the construction of homes and commercial businesses.
Trus-Way was established in 1992, and Sunnyside was one of two manufacturing facilities, selling directly to contractors.
Parr Lumber, a family-owned business since 1930, is one of the Top 20 building suppliers in the U.S. with Quality Truss locations in Redmond and Cornelius, Ore.
Other divisions of the company include Parr Cabinet Design and Cascade Wholesale Hardware.
With the purchase, the Port of Sunnyside Commission at its May 6 meeting changed the lease on the property at 525 South Hill Road to reflect the new ownership.
Parr Lumber, Port of Sunnyside Executive Director Jay Hester said, is taking over the existing lease.
“It’s a bigger company,” he said, noting the employees are retaining their jobs.
