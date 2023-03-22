YAKIMA — UScellular, the fourth largest full service wireless carrier in the United States, announced its donations from 2022 in Washington State.
Funding was provided by the wireless carrier to nonprofits and youth organizations in the state including $30,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties. Among the organizations were the Sunnyside Food Bank, YCWA of Yakima, Yakima Rotary Food Bank, and community schools in Central Washington.
“Whether we are building a new cell tower or donating a hot spot to help a student do their homework, we are investing in the future of Washington,” said Sarah Pearson, director of sales for UScellular in the Northwest. “We are committed to being a part of the communities we serve and ensuring our customers can connect to what matters most.”
The Sunnyside Food Bank received nearly $600 in donations, according to a media release. The YCWA of Yakima was the recipient of $25,000 and 400 hotspots valued at $450,400. The Yakima Rotary Food Bank received almost $4,800 in canned foods and dry goods.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
