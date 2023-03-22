YAKIMA — UScellular, the fourth largest full service wireless carrier in the United States, announced its donations from 2022 in Washington State.

Funding was provided by the wireless carrier to nonprofits and youth organizations in the state including $30,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties. Among the organizations were the Sunnyside Food Bank, YCWA of Yakima, Yakima Rotary Food Bank, and community schools in Central Washington.

Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana

