SUNNYSIDE — The Dennis Weets family have operated their metal fabrications company on their farm on Countyline Road in Grandview for 20 years and recently, the metal specialists decided to expand their business and move to town.
Come spring 2021, the family’s business will be operating from its new location on 700 Yakima Valley Highway, near New Holland Tractor, a relocation process that involved a lot of red tape.
Having purchased the suitable parcel of land in 2018, the family proceeded to take out the former residence and farm buildings, when they discovered their property was not zoned correctly.
“We thought the property was zoned exactly like the surrounding land on Yakima Valley Highway,” K&D Manufacturing spokesperson Janice Weets, wife of company founder Dennis, recalled.
The 2.88-acre parcel was, however, zoned Urban Residential Agriculture, meaning they would have to rezone the land.
“We thought it was zoned B 2 General Commercial which allows for manufacturing businesses, like all the surrounding properties,” Weets explained.
The Weets’ new business site was surrounded by the commercial zone designation, however, by some oversight, their particular piece of property was wrongly zoned, City Manager Martin Casey explained.
It was then a matter of filling out an application for a rezone, a couple of public hearings, and finally the city council took the planning commission’s recommendation to approve the rezone request.
Going through the process to get the property, and then to find out the mix-up on zoning was concerning, the family admitted.
“But it really didn’t take too long to complete the whole process, just surprising that we had to do it,” Weets said gratefully.
Weets said the request was made in August and public hearings were held in September.
Now, construction for the new business building is underway, with Columbia River Steel and Construction of Grandview, handling the large manufacturing building and Granite Construction of Yakima handling the infrastructure, Weets explained.
“We are keeping one of the smaller outbuildings to open a small retail store on site,” she added.
The family business, operated by father-son partners, Dennis and Aaron Weets, will employ 15 individuals at the new site.
“We’re hoping to have the operation completely moved to Sunnyside by spring,” Mrs. Weets conveyed.
“We wanted to move the business off the farm as Dennis and I are thinking about retirement, and we wanted the farm back,” Mrs. Weets added.
“We are getting anxious about getting all the work done and go through the move,” she expressed. “But we want to make sure we have enough room for the future of the business,” she concluded.
