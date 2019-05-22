GRANDVIEW — Winner’s Circle Ribbons has expanded to include retail, as well as online sales of trophy ribbons.
Owned by Mike and Kathy Viereck, the company specializes in rosettes and ribbons for all occasions.
“We are in the middle of developing a retail video and a blog to explain what we do at our shop,” Viereck said.
They can be found at www.WinnersCircleAwardRibbons.com.
