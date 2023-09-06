Edward Thomas and Dan Gaulke were recently appointed to the Board of Directors of Yakima Federal Savings and Loan Association.
Thomas is currently serving as Director, Technical Services for Milne Fruit Products, while Gaulke currently holds the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Yakima Federal.
Thomas currently lives in Prosser and is responsible for quality assurance, research & development and food regulatory compliance at three Milne facilities located in Prosser and Sunnyside Washington. He graduated from Washington State University in 1996. He is married and a father of five. He enjoys spending time with family, particularly in the great Pacific Northwest outdoors.
Gaulke has been with Yakima Federal for 33 years. He joined the bank as a management trainee in 1990 after graduating from Washington State University. He has worked as an auditor, compliance officer and most recently, Chief Financial Officer. He is married, has two adult children and resides in Yakima.
Yakima Federal Savings and Loan was founded in Yakima in 1905. The Association has ten branches located throughout Central Washington.
