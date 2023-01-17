Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital joins MultiCare Health System

TACOMA — Today, January 17, 2023, MultiCare Health System completed the acquisition of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and its associated clinics.
The Yakima health system, located in central Washington, includes the 226-bed inpatient facility and 26 clinics. The hospital, which will now be known as MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, is MultiCare’s 12th hospital.
“MultiCare is committed to improving the health status of communities across the Pacific Northwest and we are proud to include the Yakima Valley in that effort,” said Bill Robertson, CEO of MultiCare. “We will begin immediately working to expand access to care and recruit new doctors and other health care professionals to the area.”
In addition to the hospital, the Yakima health system also has primary care and specialty care services including cardiac care; cancer care through North Star Lodge; breast health at `Ohana Mammography Center; hospice and respite care at Cottage in the Meadow; pain management at Water’s Edge; a level-3 NICU; and advanced services for children with special health care needs at Children’s Village.
MultiCare will invest more than $100 million over the next several years to implement a new electronic health record, improve the facilities and expand services with a focus on returning services that left the community over the last decade.
“The people of Yakima Valley will see MultiCare’s mission of partnering for healing and a healthy future in action starting today,” Robertson said. “We have already been meeting with community groups to understand how we can work together and partner with community organizations in support of a vibrant future for the region. We’re excited to be on that journey.”
Tammy Buyok, a current MultiCare executive, will serve as interim president while a search for a permanent leader is conducted.
Patients will notice some changes in signage, websites and correspondence over the next few months. There should be no disruptions of care, and patients will continue to access services from the providers they know and trust.
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital se une a MultiCare Health System
Memorial se convierte en el 12º hospital de cuidados intensivos del sistema
TACOMA, Wash. — Hoy, MultiCare Health System completó la adquisición de Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital y sus clínicas asociadas, dándole la bienvenida a más de 2,700 nuevos empleados a la familia MultiCare Health System.
El sistema de salud de Yakima, situado en el centro del Estado de Washington, incluye 226 camas para pacientes hospitalizados y 26 clínicas. El hospital, que desde ahora se conocerá como MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, es el hospital número 12 de MultiCare.
"MultiCare se compromete a mejorar el estado de salud de las comunidades en todo el noroeste del Pacífico y estamos orgullosos de incluir al Valle de Yakima en este esfuerzo", dijo Bill Robertson, CEO de MultiCare. "Comenzaremos a trabajar de inmediato para ampliar el acceso a la atención médica y a reclutar nuevos médicos y otros profesionales de la salud para el área".
Además del hospital, el sistema de salud de Yakima también cuenta con servicios de atención primaria y atención especializada que incluyen atención cardíaca; atención del cáncer a través de North Star Lodge; salud mamaria en 'Ohana Mammography Center; cuidados paliativos y de relevo en Cottage in the Meadow; manejo del dolor en Water's Edge; una UCIN de nivel 3; y servicios avanzados para niños con necesidades especiales de atención médica en Children's Village.
MultiCare invertirá más de $100 millones en los próximos años para implementar un nuevo registro electrónico de salud, para mejorar las instalaciones y para ampliar los servicios con un enfoque en regresar los servicios que abandonaron la comunidad durante la última década.
"La gente de Yakima Valley verá la misión de MultiCare de asociarse para la curación y un futuro saludable en acción a partir de hoy", dijo Robertson. "Ya nos hemos estado reuniendo con grupos comunitarios para comprender cómo podemos trabajar juntos y asociarnos con organizaciones comunitarias en apoyo de un futuro vibrante para la región. Estamos emocionados de estar en ese viaje".
Tammy Buyok, actual ejecutivo de MultiCare, servirá como presidente interino mientras se lleva a cabo la búsqueda de un líder permanente.
Los pacientes notarán algunos cambios en la señalización, los sitios web y la correspondencia en los próximos meses. No debe haber interrupciones en la atención, y los pacientes continuarán accediendo a los servicios de los proveedores que ya conocen y en los que confían.
