Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital joins MultiCare Health System

MultiCare Health System completed the acquisition of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and its associated clinics.

 Courtesy/MultiCare Health System

TACOMA — Today, January 17, 2023, MultiCare Health System completed the acquisition of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and its associated clinics.

The Yakima health system, located in central Washington, includes the 226-bed inpatient facility and 26 clinics. The hospital, which will now be known as MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, is MultiCare’s 12th hospital.

