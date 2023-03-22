The Multi-Ethnic Business Association (AHANA in Spokane) and the Yakima County Development Association (YCDA) will be awarding grants to businesses in Yakima, Spokane, Stevens, or Whitman counties.

The Small Business Innovation Fund is a program established by the Washington State Department of Commerce to support community-based programs and services that meet the needs of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) entrepreneurs, women-owned small businesses, and businesses located in underserved, low-income, and rural parts of the state.

Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana

