The Multi-Ethnic Business Association (AHANA in Spokane) and the Yakima County Development Association (YCDA) will be awarding grants to businesses in Yakima, Spokane, Stevens, or Whitman counties.
The Small Business Innovation Fund is a program established by the Washington State Department of Commerce to support community-based programs and services that meet the needs of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) entrepreneurs, women-owned small businesses, and businesses located in underserved, low-income, and rural parts of the state.
Grant funds may be used by small businesses for expenses including accounting or marketing support, personnel costs, furniture and equipment, or workplace improvements or repairs.
To be eligible, businesses must be a for-profit organization with 50 or fewer employees; majority owned by a BIPOC or other socially and/or economically disadvantaged person (Women, Black/African Americans, Hispanic/Latinos, Middle Eastern, Native Americans, Native Alaskans, Asians, Pacific Islanders, or Native Hawaiian are generally presumed to be socially and/or economically disadvantaged).
Business applicants must be physically located in Yakima, Spokane, Stevens, or Whitman County; have been in operation for at least one year as of Feb. 1, 2022; and must provide all documents required, including identification of business owner, business license, tax returns for 2021 and 2022, W9 form, profit and loss statement and balance sheet, and a UEI number.
Businesses interested in applying can view the requirements and find more information at www.chooseyakimavalley.com. The online application portal will be open through May 15, 2023, at 8:59 p.m. or until funds are expended.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
