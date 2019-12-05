SUNNYSIDE — The fierce Sunnyside City Council Position 5 election outcome came down to one vote.
At the furthest end of any election process are months in the campaign trenches, strategic conversations, discussions with strangers on their doorsteps about what matters and the unexpected. In Yakima County several weeks were added to the election process when three council races were too close to call and went into election over time, known as recount.
By the power of one vote, former Sunnyside Mayor Mike Farmer resumed his political life, prevailing over incumbent council woman and current Mayor Julia Hart, in the tenacious Sunnyside City Council Pos. 5 race following a hand recount held Thursday, Dec. 5. Both candidates held the same number of votes coming out of the hand count, as went in: Farmer 539 and Hart 538. The one vote advantage was enough for a win.
Hart and Linda Farmer, wife of candidate Farmer, attended the 9 a.m. hand recount. At the conclusion of the recount, Mrs. Farmer said,” I’m glad it’s finalized. I feel bad there has to be a loser. I think he (Mike) is going to do a good job and follow up on what Julia started.”
“It was a balanced race,” said Hart. “It was historic. It was not a landslide either way and ultimately, the city wins.”
Other races needing hand recounts include the Wapato council race of Tony Guzman, who garnered 162 votes and Frances Ayres, 163. David Matson trails David Hanson by 306-308- a two-vote margin in Union Gap.
Final stats in the Farmer-Hart race are:
Mike Farmer 539
Julia Hart 538
Write-Ins: 2
Over votes (voting for both candidates): 1
Under votes, (No vote for either candidate): 48.
The recount did not change outcomes for the other two Yakima County races. Prevailing were David Hansen (308-306) in Union Gap and Frances Ayres (163-162) in Wapato.
