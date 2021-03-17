Calvary Lutheran Preschool, 804 S. 11th St., is accepting registrations for the 2021-22 school year.
Classes are offered for three-year-old and four-year-old children, who must be at the specified age by August 31.
Children receive a Christian education and are prepared academically for kindergarten with certified teacher, Lucy Rangel.
The preschool has been open during the current school year and following COVID-19 guidelines for daily health screenings, masking, social distancing, handwashing, and frequent disinfecting of surfaces.
For more information, contact the school office at 509-837-6771.
