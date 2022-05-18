GRANDVIEW — Anthony Campuzano has been named as a delegate to represent Grandview at Evergreen Boys State this coming June.
Campuzano, a senior at Grandview High School, is the son of Yesenia Mendez. He is active in wrestling and baseball and is also a Life Scout with Grandview’s Scouts BSA Troop 643.
Campuzano was selected last year as a delegate, but Boys State was cancelled due to persistent COVID restrictions. Seniors are allowed to attend this year to make up for that loss of experience.
Evergreen Boys State is an intensive week-long experience in government targeting students between their junior and senior years in high school.
At the end of the week, two delegates are named as senators to attend Boys Nation in Washington DC in August. Since he is a senior, Campuzano will not be eligible for that honor, nor will he be able to run for Governor. Otherwise, he will be able to fully participate in all experiences.
Campuzano was approved as a delegate for Boys State by Grandview’s Fred E. Hayes Post 56 of The American Legion. “He was named as our delegate last year, so we actively pursued him this year so he could have the experience,” said Jim Davidson, local Boys State Chairman.
He will join Luke Binfet of Grandview as a sponsored delegate by the Post. Binfet attends Bickleton High School and is also a member of Troop 643.
