GRANDVIEW — Anthony Campuzano has been named as a delegate to represent Grandview at Evergreen Boys State this coming June.
Campuzano, a senior at Grandview High School, is the son of Yesenia Mendez. He is active in wrestling and baseball and is also a Life Scout with Grandview’s Scouts BSA Troop 643.
Campuzano was actually selected last year as a delegate, but Boys State was cancelled due to persistent COVID restrictions. Seniors are allowed to attend this year to make up for that loss of experience.
Evergreen Boys State is an intensive week-long experience in government targeting students between their junior and senior years in high school. It is sponsored by The American Legion and is held at Warm Beach Conference Center near Stanwood. Delegates develop their political party platforms, form their assigned cities and seek elected office all the way up to Governor. Delegates are on the run from early in the morning to late at night and are exhausted by the end of the week.
At the end of the week, two delegates are named as senators to attend Boys Nation in Washington DC in August. Since he is a senior, Campuzano will not be eligible for that honor, nor will he be able to run for Governor. Otherwise, he will be able to fully participate in all experiences.
Campuzano was approved as a delegate for Boys State by Grandview’s Fred E. Hayes Post 56 of The American Legion. “He was named as our delegate last year, so we actively pursued him this year so he could have the experience,” said Jim Davidson, local Boys State Chairman. He will join Luke Binfet of Grandview as a sponsored delegate by the Post. Binfet attends Bickleton High School and is also a member of Troop 643.
The local Legion Post is the only one in the Lower Valley that makes an effort to send youth to Boys State. Scholarships to attend Boys State are paid through the Post’s fundraising efforts, such as the recently completed Penny-a-Day campaign. “We attempt to get applicants from local high schools or home schools but have difficulty getting any traction with that effort,” Davidson said. “It is disappointing since many major scholarships actually sort applicants by whether they attended Boys State or Girls State,” he added.
There is still time for eligible boys to apply for Boys State. It is preferable they are currently a junior, so all opportunities are open to them. They may apply at evergreenboysstate.org and a local Post will contact them regarding registration and sponsorship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.