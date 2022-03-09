Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District will open the head gate on the Sunnyside Division Dam at 12:01 a.m. on Monday March 14, 2022, to begin canal priming.
Due to the time it takes for the water delivery system to fill, many water users closer to the main canals may have access earlier depending upon their location along the canal system. Priming the entire system will take priority over water deliveries. This means the water surface elevation in the Sunnyside Canal may not be high enough to make deliveries until the system is primed.
The canal priming will continue throughout the next two weeks. SVID anticipates that irrigation water will be available to all water users by request by April 1, 2022.
All dates are subject to change due to weather and unanticipated circumstances.
